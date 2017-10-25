Fort Polk changes hours for some access gates

Some Fort Polk access gates will change hours of operation beginning Nov. 1. The changes are being made to further assist soldiers in training efforts

Fort Polk gate hours beginning Nov. 1 are as follows:

ACP 1 (main gate): 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ACP 2 (La. Hwy 467 North, Parkway gate): Monday through Friday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; closed weekends and holidays.

ACP 5 (La. Hwy 467 South and La. Hwy 10: Monday through Friday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; closed holidays.

ACP 6 (Chaffee Road): Monday through Friday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m.; closed Saturday, Sunday and holidays.

ACP 7 (K Avenue and Alligator Lake): Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ACP 8 (Artillery Road and K Avenue) Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week during rotations only.

