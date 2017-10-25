Boil advisory lifted for Beauregard residents along Goodeaux Road

A boil advisory for Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish customers who live along Goodeaux Road has been lifted.

The advisory was for Longville residents who live on the following roads:

Goodeaux Road

Kahn Road

Beavers Road

Midkiff Road

Dartez Road

Shelton Dartez Road

Pesson Road

