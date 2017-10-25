Boil advisory lifted for Beauregard residents along Goodeaux Road

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Program from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Senior Citizen’s Bingo Luncheon from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.More >>
Imagine you turned over a new leaf 20 years ago, yet a past mistake continues to haunt you as far as getting a job and living a good life. The Fresh Start Initiative is for those trying to clean their criminal record.More >>
Louisiana State Police to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day The Louisiana State Police, in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will participate in the “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” on Saturday, October 28, 2017. This initiative provides a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for medication abuse. This prog...More >>
A boil advisory for Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish customers who live along Goodeaux Road has been lifted.More >>
