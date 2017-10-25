Boil advisory lifted for Beauregard residents along Goodeaux Roa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory lifted for Beauregard residents along Goodeaux Road

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
LONGVILLE, LA (KPLC) -

A boil advisory for Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish customers who live along Goodeaux Road has been lifted.

The advisory was for Longville residents who live on the following roads:

  • Goodeaux Road
  • Kahn Road
  • Beavers Road
  • Midkiff Road
  • Dartez Road
  • Shelton Dartez Road
  • Pesson Road

