CPSO hosting bingo luncheon for seniors on Nov. 9

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Senior Citizen’s Bingo Luncheon from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

The event will be held at the Lake Charles Ward 3 Recreation Power Center, located at 3210 Power Center Pkwy.

All senior citizens 55 and older are invited at no charge. For more information, call (337) 491-3737.

