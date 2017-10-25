Sheriff's Office hosting AARP safe driving course - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sheriff's Office hosting AARP safe driving course

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)

Lake Charles –

            The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Program Thursday, November 2 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the CPSO John Scott Doyle Building behind the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison at 5400 E. Broad Street.

            Upon completion of the program you will receive a certificate which may entitle you to discounts on your car insurance. 

The cost of the class is $15 for AARP members, and $20 for non-members.  There is limited seating available, to reserve your seat please call (337) 433-8910 or (337) 491-3737.

Lunch will be provided at no cost.

