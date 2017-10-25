State Treasurer issues scam warning about unclaimed property 'finders'

Some Fort Polk ACPs change hours of operation FORT POLK, La. - Some Fort Polk access control points (gates) will undergo changes in hours of operation beginning Nov. 1. Affected gates include ACP 2 (La. Hwy. 467 north), ACP 5 (La. Hwy 467 and La. Hwy. 10), and ACP 6 (Chaffee Road). Changes are being made, according to Col. Jarrett Thomas II, garrison commander, so Soldiers can continue one of their most important missions: Training. "We need to increase readiness by returni...More >>
State Treasurer Ron Henson is issuing a scam warning on hiring so called “Finders” who use the publicly available information to convince people to hired them to find the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property. Louisiana’s Treasury Department keeps a massive database of Unclaimed Property records going back all the way to 1972, information that is free to the public. Finders use information available to the public hoping to get rich on the backs of Unclaimed Property ...More >>
The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Program from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.More >>
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Senior Citizen’s Bingo Luncheon from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.More >>
