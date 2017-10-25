State Treasurer issues scam warning about unclaimed property 'finders'

The State Treasurer's Office issued a scam warning about hiring so-called "finders" that target individuals who have unclaimed property.

These scammers use information that is available to the public to convince people to hire them to find the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property.

A database of Unclaimed Property records is kept by the state of Louisiana and is available to the public for free.

Finders will contact people who have money being held by the state treasurer's office and tell them that they discovered a missing asset that belongs to them. The finder will offer to help them claim the money, but there is a fee attached for the assistance.

Some finders are legitimate and operate within the law; however, it will still cost you.

By law, finders legally cannot charge you more than 10 percent of the amount of the Unclaimed Property.

Finders involved in this scam may contact you even if you do not have any money, or they may charge you over the legally allowed rate.

For more information click HERE or call the toll-free hotline: 1-888-925-4127.

