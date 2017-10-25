FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer Thursday, but another cold front arrives late Friday with rain

As expected, it was a chilly start to the day today with temperatures ranging from the 30s to near 50! It will be a little warmer tonight, but most areas will still be below normal by Thursday morning. We will likely see numerous showers Friday ahead of a strong cold front set to bring very cold weather for the weekend.

Thursday will be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday. This means most areas will still reach the 40s in the morning and afternoon highs will top near 80 degrees.

Southerly winds will return Thursday and that means the humidity will be increasing and morning lows will be significantly warmer Friday. In fact, Friday morning will begin with lows in the 50s and 60s; that will be about 15 degrees warmer than Thursday.

A strong cold front will move toward Southwest Louisiana Friday and this will produce widespread rain across the area during the day Friday. Rain will likely continue well into the evening hours before slowly ending after midnight. The chance of rain is 70%, although it will not likely be a total washout. However, rain will be a problem for any outdoor activities including high school football games. Some thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but severe weather looks unlikely at this time.

The bigger story will be the drastically colder temperatures arriving just in time for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 40s Saturday morning, but afternoon highs will barely reach the low 60s. It will feel rather blustery Saturday with strong winds keeping wind chills in the 50s during the day!

Sunday morning will be the coldest we have seen in a while with morning lows in the 30s from I-10 northward. Frost may be an issue for areas north of US-190 depending on whether or not the wind calms. The last time Lake Charles reached 39º or colder was the middle of February!

A slow warming trend will begin Monday, but the weather will remain nice through next Tuesday.

Hurricane season runs through November, although there are no threats to Southwest Louisiana. And history shows that we are likely done with hurricanes for the season, there have been very few storms near our area from this time of the year forward. We are watching an area of disturbed weather off the coast of Central America that may develop over the next few days as it moves northward. This poses no threat to SWLA thanks to the front sweeping through late Friday, this will push this system off to the east.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.