2 arrested, 3 sought in shooting in motel parking lot

A woman and man have been arrested and three other men are being sought in connection with a shooting in a motel parking lot on U.S. 90 Sunday.

A woman told authorities that four men got in the car and shot her husband when she did not comply with their demands, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.

The Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Iowa woman Tammy D. Pryor, 18, was wanted. Pryor turned herself into the Oakdale Police Department yesterday and has been booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. Judge Guy Bradberry signed her warrant for $500,000.

After detectives identified four more suspects, each of whom is charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. Bradberry signed $500,000 arrest warrants for each of them.

Mamou man Fabien Record arrested in Oakdale Tuesday evening. He is currently waiting to be transported to Calcasieu.

The three men still being sought are Brodrick B. Record, 19, of Oakdale; Kenneth J. Sweet, 27, of Lake Charles and Mauricio Labrada-Hernandez, 19, of Glenmora.

Myers asked anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call CPSO lead Detective Casey Lafargue at (337) 491-3753 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.

A woman, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car, and her husband, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, were in the parking lot of the motel when four suspects, who were armed with guns, approached their car and got in.

Once the suspects were inside the car, they demanded her personal belongings. When the woman did not comply, they shot her husband and stole her belongings. The woman told detectives she was able to flee the scene with the husband and call 911.

The victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

