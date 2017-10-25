2 arrested, 3 sought in shooting in motel parking lot

As expected, it was a chilly start to the day today with temperatures ranging from the 30s to near 50! It will be a little warmer tonight, but most areas will still be below normal by Thursday morning. We will likely see numerous showers Friday ahead of a strong cold front set to bring very cold weather for the weekend...More >>
A woman and man have been arrested and three other men are being sought in connection with a shooting in a motel parking lot on U.S. 90 Sunday. A woman told authorities that four men got in the car and shot her husband when she did not comply with their demands, said Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman. The Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that Iowa woman Tammy D. Pryor, 18, was wanted. Pryor turned herself into the Oakdale Police Department ye...More >>
With impending rainy weather in Southwest Louisiana on Friday, numerous schools have moved their games up to Thursday night.More >>
Submit your question to news@kplctv.com. QUESTION: The company I work for is considering selling the business. It is a smaller company with about 60 employees. I have only been employed a little over a year, but others have been here many years. I know in some states severance packages are given. What are my rights in regards to WARN and a severance package in Louisiana? Do they have to give us a specific amount of notice? Everything is up in the air and I’m not sure what ...More >>
The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:More >>
