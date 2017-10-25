TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 westbound at the bridge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Congestion on I-10 westbound at the bridge

By KPLC Digital Staff
Congestion on I-10 westbound at the bridge. (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

There is congestion on I-10 westbound at the bridge.

Please allow extra time for your morning commute.

    •   
