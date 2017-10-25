Sulphur's Toreadoras celebrate 50 years

Lake Charles High School had the Kilties, LaGrange had their Gatorettes... and in Sulphur there were the Toreadoras. The year was 1967 and the principal at Sulphur High School wanted an all-girls marching unit like other high schools. The Toreadoras were born. The girls would march to a different routine each week during football season, accompanied only by drums.

"The fans in the stands would just clap and holler," said Susan Coyne. "That feeling will never go away. I can still remember the first blow of the whistle and how we were marching and the fans all stood up."

The faculty sponsor for the Toreadoras was Mary Lou Terrell.

"She did a lot of things beyond just a marching group," said Charlene Chiasson, the first captain of the group in 1967. "She taught us self-discipline, self-worth and a good work ethic. So all of those have translated into life skills that have followed us and made us very successful people."

"I consider her my mentor," said Chris Godare. "She was like a mother to me. She didn't have any children, so we were all her children and that's how she treated us. But we respected her so that we didn't want to disappoint her."

The Toreadoras marched in a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade early in their history. Percussionist Vera Hollier was there

"I'm clanging my cymbal and the leather strap broke," recalled Hollier. "All of a sudden my cymbal is just rolling and you can hear the sound that it was making rolling. There was a gentleman who was quite intoxicated, picked it up and said look at this doubloon. We had to go jerk it back from him and say no it's not a doubloon."

A 50th reunion of the Toreadoras takes place this Friday evening at the Sulphur High 9th Grade campus.

The Toreadoras will be honored at Sulphur's Matt Walker Stadium later, during halftime ceremonies at the football game.

