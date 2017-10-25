FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms Friday ahead of a very chilly weekend

Temperatures are already about 10 to 12 degrees colder than yesterday morning with locations all the way to the Intracoastal Waterway into the upper 40s this morning with much calmer winds. Sunshine will return, warming highs up slowly through the 60s and into the 70s by afternoon.

Clear skies and calm winds tonight will mean temperatures quickly fall back into the 60s after sunset and down into the upper 40s to lower 50s after midnight, a lot like this morning.

A bigger warm-up is ahead for Thursday as southerly winds pick up through the day, drawing in higher humidity and allowing afternoon highs up to 80 degrees. Thursday night will be much warmer with lows in the 60s with that muggy feel back.

Friday will start off warm and breezy with some showers and storms possible later in the afternoon and especially by the evening as a strong cold front moves through the state. Rain and storms will likely impact high school football games Friday night but will come to an end after midnight as temperatures tumble. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch will be possible as the line of storms pushes through.

Lows in the 40s by Saturday morning will start with some clouds early and a rather blustery day with sunshine on the return and highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s by afternoon. Skies will be clear Saturday night with lows plummeting into the upper 30s overnight.

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with highs in the lower to middle 60s with a moderation in temperatures next week with upper 70s back by Halloween but no rain for the trick-or-treaters!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

