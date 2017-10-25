WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Two killed on Grambling State's campus

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam.

Police in north Louisiana report two people were shot and killed overnight on the campus of Grambling State University.

The search continues for an Iowa woman and three other suspects wanted for a shooting and armed robbery in Lake Charles.

British Airways non-stop flights between London and New Orleans could begin to have an impact on tourism here in Southwest Louisiana.

The process is underway to pick a new federal judge for the Lake Charles area after Judge Patricia Minaldi retired earlier this year.

Plus, McNeese students graduating this fall can get all the supplies they need at the Fall Grad Fest today.

And Louisiana and other Gulf states could soon be receiving more than $120 million from a new plan to change oil and gas lease sales.

In weather, Wednesday temperatures will warm up nicely during the day with highs reaching the low to mid-70s. Skies will be clear and low humidity will make it feel very nice! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

