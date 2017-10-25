WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Two killed on Grambling State's cam - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Live newscasts from KPLC 7News and FOX29 are available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KPLC 7News or FOX29 are not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Two killed on Grambling State's campus

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam.

Police in north Louisiana report two people were shot and killed overnight on the campus of Grambling State University.

The search continues for an Iowa woman and three other suspects wanted for a shooting and armed robbery in Lake Charles.

British Airways non-stop flights between London and New Orleans could begin to have an impact on tourism here in Southwest Louisiana.

The process is underway to pick a new federal judge for the Lake Charles area after Judge Patricia Minaldi retired earlier this year.

Plus, McNeese students graduating this fall can get all the supplies they need at the Fall Grad Fest today.

And Louisiana and other Gulf states could soon be receiving more than $120 million from a new plan to change oil and gas lease sales.

In weather, Wednesday temperatures will warm up nicely during the day with highs reaching the low to mid-70s. Skies will be clear and low humidity will make it feel very nice! Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

Remember if you are not near a TV this morning, you can watch us live on the desktop or your smartphone.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Two killed on Grambling State's campus

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Two killed on Grambling State's campus

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-10-25 09:31:46 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Haunted ship? USS Orleck scares SWLA

    Haunted ship? USS Orleck scares SWLA

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-10-25 09:12:51 GMT
    (Source: USS Orleck)(Source: USS Orleck)

    Halloween gets historical and with All Hallows' Eve approaching the USS Orleck has a new name and crew.

    More >>

    Halloween gets historical and with All Hallows' Eve approaching the USS Orleck has a new name and crew.

    More >>

  • International flights are helping SWLA's tourism

    International flights are helping SWLA's tourism

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-10-25 03:19:22 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    IN march things changed at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans--direct flights to and from London.  Among the folks on those flights landing in New Orleans are tourists eager to sample everything the pelican  state has to offer.  When the first flight from London landed in New Orleans back in May, it changed the tourism game for Louisiana. An economic boost for the Big Easy, and even Southwest Louisiana.  Tour operators from the U...More >>
    IN march things changed at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans--direct flights to and from London.  Among the folks on those flights landing in New Orleans are tourists eager to sample everything the pelican  state has to offer.  When the first flight from London landed in New Orleans back in May, it changed the tourism game for Louisiana. An economic boost for the Big Easy, and even Southwest Louisiana.  Tour operators from the U...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly