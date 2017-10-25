Haunted ship? USS Orleck scares SWLA

Halloween gets historical and with All Hallows' Eve approaching the USS Orleck has a new name and crew.

The naval ship has been transformed into a haunted ghost ship for the scary season.

Guests will get to tour the lower levels of the ship and meet some of the frightening folks who call it home.

It's all for a good cause, the money raised goes to the restoration of the Orleck.

Ron Williams says this is a great way to get the community out, especially those who may haven't been to the Orleck yet.

USS Orleck's Carnival of Screams Haunted Ship's hatches open Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and last through 11 p.m.

