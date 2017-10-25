Haunted ship? USS Orleck scares SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Haunted ship? USS Orleck scares SWLA

(Source: USS Orleck) (Source: USS Orleck)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Halloween gets historical and with All Hallows' Eve approaching the USS Orleck has a new name and crew.

The naval ship has been transformed into a haunted ghost ship for the scary season.                   

Guests will get to tour the lower levels of the ship and meet some of the frightening folks who call it home.

It's all for a good cause, the money raised goes to the restoration of the Orleck.

Ron Williams says this is a great way to get the community out, especially those who may haven't been to the Orleck yet.

USS Orleck's Carnival of Screams Haunted Ship's hatches open Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and last through 11 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Two killed on Grambling State's campus

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Two killed on Grambling State's campus

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:31 AM EDT2017-10-25 09:31:46 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Haunted ship? USS Orleck scares SWLA

    Haunted ship? USS Orleck scares SWLA

    Wednesday, October 25 2017 5:12 AM EDT2017-10-25 09:12:51 GMT
    (Source: USS Orleck)(Source: USS Orleck)

    Halloween gets historical and with All Hallows' Eve approaching the USS Orleck has a new name and crew.

    More >>

    Halloween gets historical and with All Hallows' Eve approaching the USS Orleck has a new name and crew.

    More >>

  • International flights are helping SWLA's tourism

    International flights are helping SWLA's tourism

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-10-25 03:19:22 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    IN march things changed at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans--direct flights to and from London.  Among the folks on those flights landing in New Orleans are tourists eager to sample everything the pelican  state has to offer.  When the first flight from London landed in New Orleans back in May, it changed the tourism game for Louisiana. An economic boost for the Big Easy, and even Southwest Louisiana.  Tour operators from the U...More >>
    IN march things changed at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans--direct flights to and from London.  Among the folks on those flights landing in New Orleans are tourists eager to sample everything the pelican  state has to offer.  When the first flight from London landed in New Orleans back in May, it changed the tourism game for Louisiana. An economic boost for the Big Easy, and even Southwest Louisiana.  Tour operators from the U...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly