Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 9

With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage this season. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC's Brady Renard will post his TDL 'Top 7 List' of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He'll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

Seven weeks through the prep season and some movement has already taken place. Iowa and Welsh continue to prove they are the teams to beat in SWLA.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week eight of the regular season.

**These are not head to head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class. Example: Welsh is a stronger 2A team than Iowa is 3A team**



1. WELSH GREYHOUNDS

2017 record: 7-0

Week 8 Ranking: No. 1



The Greyhounds went from snapping the streak a year ago, to creating their own this season. With Welsh's win over Kinder, it's the first back-to-back win over the Jackets since 2009. Welsh had to battle back down from a 13-0 hole to do so. The Greyhounds were led on the ground by Charlie Watkins as he rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Hayes ran for a score and threw for 194 yards. The Greyhounds will meet the Pios of Notre Dame for the district title this week.



2. IOWA YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 8-0

Week 8 Ranking: No. 2



Take a deep breath Jackets-- you've earned it. After an 8-0 start, Iowa will now cruise into a bye week before the showdown with Washington-Marion in week 10. The Jackets played vintage Iowa football vs LCCP, scoring a pair of defensive touchdowns and a safety. Marcae Boutte scored on a fube recovery, Terrance Tutson had a pick-sex and Cole Fleming returned a kickoff 62 yards for a touchdown.



3. BARBE BUCS

2017 record: 7-1

Week 8 Ranking: No. 3



Sam Houston came out firing, but the Bucs reigned supreme. Barbe piled on 434 yards of offense, including getting a 100-yard day from Jaivan Samuel. Luke Richard threw for a trio of touchdowns, one of which went to Samuel as well. Thanks to rival Sulphur, a co-district title looks to be in the Bucs' future.



4. SULPHUR GOLDEN TORS

2017 record: 5-2

Week 8 Ranking: No. 5





Speaking of the Tors, Sulphur shocked the state by beating the Wreckin' Rams of Acadiana at home by double digits on Friday, 38-28. Many considered the Rams to be the best team in the state, before Sulphur rallied back in the second half to win. Glenn Willis was a machine on Friday as the senior rushed for 227 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Acadiana hadn't allowed more than 14 points before that game.



5. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS

2017 record: 4-4

Week 8 Ranking: No. 4

Kinder may be the best first half team in our area. The Jackets have led undefeated Iowa, undefeated Notre Dame and undefeated Welsh at the half this season. The Yellow Jackets have had a problem holding the lead however, likely due to a lack of depth. Late game turnovers and missed field goals have been the difference in recent weeks, but that doesn't mean this still isn't a great team. I don't think that was the last Welsh-Kinder game of the year.

6. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS

2017 record: 7-1

Week 8 Ranking: No. 6

Leesville put down a Wampus Cat-like whopping on DeRidder to win back-to-back games for the Hooper Trophy since 2008 (the 2010 playoff win doesn't count towards the Hooper record). D'ante Gallashaw and Andrew Croker combined for 171 yards on the ground, and Croker caught seven passes for 79 yards as well. Quarterback Chris Vargas posted 232 yards passing as well. Leesville will face Tioga head-to-head this week with the right to be outright district champs.



7. JENNINGS BULLDOGS

2017 record: 5-2

Week 8 Ranking: No. 7



Jennings stayed at pat thanks to a victory (albeit an ugly one) over St. Louis. The Bulldogs dominated the Saints racking up over 500 yards in the process compared to just under 250 for St. Louis. Penalties and special teams hurt Jennings in this one, although Rusty Phelp's squad found a way to win. The Dogs rushed for over 300 yards thanks in large part to the efforts from Brandon Jones (82 yards) and Tyrik Sonnier (124 yards). Quarterback Kole Myers added four touchdowns in this one including one to Bryce Anthony who finished the day with nine catches for 135 yards.

Next three up: Iota Bulldogs (6-2), Rosepine Eagles (7-1), Washington-Marion Charging Indians (4-4)

Best team performance from Week 7: Sulphur Tors

Sulphur didn't need an asterisk by the win column this season, earning the victory on the field vs Acadiana for the first time since 2007. The Tors used the running game to perfection as Sulphur showed it's flexibility in the gameplan when needed.

