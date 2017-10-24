International flights are helping SWLA's tourism

IN march things changed at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans--direct flights to and from London.

Among the folks on those flights landing in New Orleans are tourists eager to sample everything the pelican state has to offer.

When the first flight from London landed in New Orleans back in May, it changed the tourism game for Louisiana.

An economic boost for the Big Easy, and even Southwest Louisiana.

Tour operators from the United Kingdom and Ireland were in Lake Charles Tuesday.

They're spending two days in Southwest Louisiana touring the area so they can go home, tells tales of Cajun country, and hopefully encourage others to visit our area.

"To understand the destination you've got to experience it," said account director for Travel & Tourism Marketing Neil Jones."You've got to live it, and immerse yourself in that."

And that's exactly what Jones and other tour operators are doing. That immersion has brought them to the Mardi Gras Museum in Lake Charles.

Anne Klenke is the tourism director for the Lake Charles Convention and Visitor's Bureau.

She says international flights to New Orleans and Houston are growing area tourism.

"Every time they come here and spend a night or two that's word of mouth advertising that goes back with them that we can't pay for," said Klenke.

And while these tour operators continue to explore the museum, and the rest of what Southwest Louisiana has to offer, they agree food is a key selling point.

"The food is the thing that gets people coming back time and again, and I'm fairly sure if our luggage hasn't gotten heavier we'll certainly be carrying some extra weight when we return back to the U.K.," said Jones.

Klenke says they already have tour dates set up with the United Kingdom and even Australia for next year.

