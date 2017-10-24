Weather affecting Touchdown Live week nine schedule

With impending rainy weather in Southwest Louisiana on Friday, numerous schools have moved their games up to Thursday night. Below is a list of Thursday night games for our area.

Westlake (3-5) at St. Louis (2-6)

*Lake Charles College Prep (2-6) at Washington-Marion (4-4)

*Rosepine (7-1) at DeQuincy (4-4)

*Vinton (2-5) at East Beauregard (3-4)

*Notre Dame (7-0) at Welsh (7-0)

*Denotes game moved from Friday

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.