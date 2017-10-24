Weather affecting Touchdown Live week nine schedule

With impending rainy weather in Southwest Louisiana on Friday, numerous schools have moved their games up to Thursday night. Below is a list of Thursday night games for our area.
Westlake (3-5) at St. Louis (2-6)
*Lake Charles College Prep (2-6) at Washington-Marion (4-4)
*Rosepine (7-1) at DeQuincy (4-4)
*Vinton (2-5) at East Beauregard (3-4)
*Notre Dame (7-0) at Welsh (7-0)
*Denotes game moved from Friday
Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
320 Division Street
Lake Charles, LA 70601/70602
(337) 439-9071
publicfile@kplctv.com
(337) 439-9071 ext. 507EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.