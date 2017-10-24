Now 11 high school football games on Thursday night

More high schools have announced plans to move Friday night football games to Thursday due to the threat of rain.

A cold front is moving through the state and KPLC meteorologist Ben Terry says that rain and storms will likely impact high school football games Friday night but will come to an end after midnight as temperatures tumble. Rainfall amounts of up to 1 inch will be possible as the line of storms pushes through.

Adding to the one game already scheduled for Thursday night - Westlake at St. Louis - there are now 11 games scheduled for Thursday. The latest game to be moved to Thursday is Oakdale at Pickering.

This story will be updated if more changes are made.

THURSDAY GAMES

*Denotes game moved from Friday

4A

*Tioga (5-3) at Leesville (7-1)

3A

Westlake (3-5) at St. Louis (2-6)

*Lake Charles College Prep (2-6) at Washington-Marion (4-4)

2A

*Rosepine (7-1) at DeQuincy (4-4)

*Vinton (2-5) at East Beauregard (3-4)

*Notre Dame (7-0) at Welsh (7-0)

*Kinder (4-4) at Lake Arthur (4-3)

Oakdale (2-6) at Pickering (0-8)

1A

*Basile (5-3) at Grand Lake (1-6)

*Merryville (4-4) at Elton (5-2)

*South Cameron (0-7) at Oberlin (5-3)

FRIDAY GAMES

5A

Barbe (7-1) at Comeaux (4-4)

New Iberia (3-5) at Sulphur (6-2)

4A

DeRidder (5-2) at Buckeye (4-4)

3A

Iota (6-2) at Pine Prairie (3-5)

Jennings (5-2) at South Beauregard (0-7)

1A

St. Edmund (7-1) at Hamilton Christian (2-5)

