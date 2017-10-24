Process underway to select new federal judge for La. Western District

The process is underway to pick a new federal judge for the Lake Charles area, after Judge Patricia Minaldi retired earlier this year. So far, the names of those in the running have not been officially released. An estimated nine candidates have applied to become federal judge for the Western District of Louisiana. The applicants have been interviewed by a committee. Hunter Lundy is a senior partner of a local law firm with some 40 years of trial experience. He was not ...More >>
The process is underway to pick a new federal judge for the Lake Charles area, after Judge Patricia Minaldi retired earlier this year. So far, the names of those in the running have not been officially released. An estimated nine candidates have applied to become federal judge for the Western District of Louisiana. The applicants have been interviewed by a committee. Hunter Lundy is a senior partner of a local law firm with some 40 years of trial experience. He was not ...More >>
If you caught last night's special report tracing the music scene in Lake Charles through the years, you may be left wondering, what happened? Why do we not see the same type of music culture we did decades ago? Let’s dive in. The Civic Center continued to reign until there was yet another shift, this time in the industry itself, as former Civic Center director Al Harris explains. “The expense of the concert now stops them from coming to buildings this small,” sa...More >>
If you caught last night's special report tracing the music scene in Lake Charles through the years, you may be left wondering, what happened? Why do we not see the same type of music culture we did decades ago? Let’s dive in. The Civic Center continued to reign until there was yet another shift, this time in the industry itself, as former Civic Center director Al Harris explains. “The expense of the concert now stops them from coming to buildings this small,” sa...More >>
A former Lake Charles post office employee pleaded guilty last week to using U.S. Postal Service fuel cards for his personal vehicle. Shawn Bell Jr., 21, of Port Arthur, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to use of an unauthorized device. Bell started using U.S. Postal Service fuel cards for his private vehicle in November 2016. Bell resigned as a route driver for the Drew Station Post Office in Lake Charles in January, after law enforcement agents interviewed him about U.S. mail from hi...More >>
A former Lake Charles post office employee pleaded guilty last week to using U.S. Postal Service fuel cards for his personal vehicle. Shawn Bell Jr., 21, of Port Arthur, Texas, pleaded guilty Thursday to use of an unauthorized device. Bell started using U.S. Postal Service fuel cards for his private vehicle in November 2016. Bell resigned as a route driver for the Drew Station Post Office in Lake Charles in January, after law enforcement agents interviewed him about U.S. mail from hi...More >>
A new phone scam is targeting Southwest Louisiana residents, with callers posing as someone from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Victims report receiving a phone call saying that a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury duty or grand jury. The caller, who claims to be with CPSO, or some other law enforcement agency, tells the victim to purchase a prepaid PayPal card to void the warrant and avoid arrest. The majority of the time ...More >>
A new phone scam is targeting Southwest Louisiana residents, with callers posing as someone from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Victims report receiving a phone call saying that a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury duty or grand jury. The caller, who claims to be with CPSO, or some other law enforcement agency, tells the victim to purchase a prepaid PayPal card to void the warrant and avoid arrest. The majority of the time ...More >>
It's rumored that there's not only one, but two ghosts haunting the Strand Theatre in Jennings. Keeping up with the 78 year old Strand Theatre in Jennings has been a huge part of Lin Fake, the Jennings Events Coordinator's, life for the last 25 years. "The theatre is part of me and I'm part of it," said Fake. After over two decades at the Strand, Lin has seen a lot of shows, met a lot of actors, and has even encountered some supernatural forces. "We ...More >>
It's rumored that there's not only one, but two ghosts haunting the Strand Theatre in Jennings. Keeping up with the 78 year old Strand Theatre in Jennings has been a huge part of Lin Fake, the Jennings Events Coordinator's, life for the last 25 years. "The theatre is part of me and I'm part of it," said Fake. After over two decades at the Strand, Lin has seen a lot of shows, met a lot of actors, and has even encountered some supernatural forces. "We ...More >>