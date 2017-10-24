Process underway to select new federal judge for La. Western District

The process is underway to pick a new federal judge for the Lake Charles area, after Judge Patricia Minaldi retired earlier this year.

So far, the names of those in the running have not been officially released. An estimated nine candidates have applied to become federal judge for the Western District of Louisiana.

The applicants have been interviewed by a committee.

Hunter Lundy is a senior partner of a local law firm with some 40 years of trial experience. He was not on the committee but says it was a comprised of a diverse group.

"A few from Lake Charles, a few from Lafayette, a sheriff from north Louisiana, Boise Bollinger was on the committee. Senator Cassidy's brother, his chief of staff, and senator Johns was on the committee," he said.

Lundy, says he believes three names are being turned over to Senator Bill Cassidy who will then decide on which names to submit to the white house.

"The committee all voted and ranked people. And I think they did some exclusions which I disagree with based upon age, because I believe, trial judges, experience is important with trial judges. But we know it will be a Republican, because everybody that was interviewed was a Republican, and so politics does have a role in it," said Lundy.

Lundy says he suspects they'll have a name to the White House early next year. And then the nominee selected by the President goes to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"The judge has to be confirmed. The senate judiciary committee confirms and there will be a smaller committee and generally they accept the name, but they'll appear before the committee, if they need to appear, and they have the right to cross examine the candidate if they want to cross examine the candidate," said Lundy.

According to the U.S. Courts web site, federal judges make a salary of $205,000 per year.

A Cassidy spokesman says the senator is "still in the process of reviewing potential candidates, and together with Sen. Kennedy, looks forward to sending names to the president to fill this vacancy."

Copyright 2017 KPLC All rights reserved