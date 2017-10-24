Former Lake Charles post office employee pleads guilty to using fuel cards for personal vehicle

A former Lake Charles post office employee pleaded guilty last week to using U.S. Postal Service fuel cards for his personal vehicle.

Shawn Bell Jr., 21, of Port Arthur, Texas, pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to use of an unauthorized device. Bell started using U.S. Postal Service fuel cards for his private vehicle in November 2016. Bell resigned as a route driver for the Drew Station Post Office in Lake Charles in January, after law enforcement agents interviewed him about U.S. mail from his route found discarded in a dumpster. Even after his resignation, Bell kept the fuel cards and used them through April 10, 2017.

The U.S. Postal Service lost $2,021.24.

Bell faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Bell's sentencing date is set for Jan. 18, 2018.

