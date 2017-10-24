CPSO warns residents of scammers posing as law enforcement officials

A phone scam is going around Southwest Louisiana, with callers posing as someone from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Victims report receiving a phone call saying that a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to their failure to appear for jury duty or grand jury. The caller, who claims to be with CPSO, or some other law enforcement agency, tells the victim to purchase a prepaid PayPal card to void the warrant and avoid arrest. This is not correct, Sheriff Mancuso says.

He says that under no circumstances will a law enforcement official ever ask for money or any form of payment.

The majority of the time a valid arrest warrant is served in person by law enforcement officials, however, in some circumstances a law enforcement official may call you if you have a warrant.

