SPECIAL REPORT: What is the Lake Charles music scene like today?

The Civic Center continued to reign until there was yet another shift, this time in the industry itself, as former Civic Center director Al Harris explains.

“The expense of the concert now stops them from coming to buildings this small,” said Harris. “If the building doesn't have 15,000 seats, it can't compete in today's market and the casinos are bringing in the acts now.”

Every weekend there seems to be some sort of concert happening at the casinos, just like the Civic Center had just a few decades ago.

Besides the size of the venues, the meaning of a tour has become different for artists as well.

“It used to be that you would tour so you would sell your CDs, now you give your CDs away and you make money on the touring," Ed Fruge said. "It's flipped."

Fruge is a musician, producer and owner of Lake Charles Music, operating one of the only recording studios in the area, after Goldband Studios was just recently torn down.

He built the studio in 1984 to work on his own projects, like the Rocky 4 soundtrack as well as the original animated Transformers movie. The studio, engineered to perfection, now records many of the Lake Area artists, despite a decline in studio recording.

“That machine was $76,000 just for the 24 tracks and now you get ProTools for $10,000 and you have infinite tracks,” said Fruge. Musicians begin to put these in their garage, or wherever they had to use, so they could do their music and so a lot of studios in L.A., Nashville, New York, and everywhere started to close down and go out of business because bands were able to do that.”



Technology has shaped the modern-day musician, recording in their own homes and using the internet as a platform.



“Musicians love to play music, but they would like to play more in front of their fans and cultivate the fans,” said Fruge. “That's part of the new business model as well, they have to do that via Facebook and YouTube and they still have to record music. Even now, CDs are almost passé, everything is either downloading or you have it on a thumb drive, so all of those things have changed but, I think the enthusiasm of the musicians in Lake Charles is no different than it was back in the day.”

The issue for a local musician is the number of small venues. Now, that doesn't mean they don't exist in Lake Charles. You can probably name a few.

There is one that typically sticks out as the centerpiece of Downtown - Luna - owned and operated by Dave Evans.

“Whatever I was going to have anything to do with is going to have live music in it,” said Evans. “It is the saving grace for me.”

Evans opened up Luna in 2004 and it has quickly become a major player in the live music scene, despite some challenges.

“As a music venue owner, I would love to have 100 bands to choose from, but in actuality, there's probably about 10, maybe 15,” said Evans. “There could be some more, but they don't gig too much. It tends to leave a lot of stuff to look for, so we bring in regional stuff. We bring in stuff from Louisiana, stuff from Austin and Houston. It's easy to get the stuff coming through because they're going to New Orleans. There needs to be more and there needs to be a reason, like the festival, to have more focus on music.”

That festival is Chuckfest, now in its fourth year. Evans started the free event to get people pumped up about what Lake Charles has to offer.

“I want to make sure everybody realizes that we have a whole a lot of good stuff here,” said Evans. “All the music, all the food, all the art. We have a lot of good stuff here.”

Because, for Evans, it may not be a lack of musicians that has become the problem, but maybe the lack of interest in live music.

“There's a few venues here in town, but it's hard to get your friends to come to shows,” said Evans. “Everybody's friends are busy and folks don't just get out and go watch live music. If we had a better live music audience, honestly, I think that might be more of an answer than the musician side because we have tons of great musicians.”

There is still hope in the future, however. There are many programs in the area fostering creativity and music in children, local radio stations that promote local artists, and there are a lot of festivals to celebrate music and culture.

Just make sure to show your support of local artists and keep live music alive.

