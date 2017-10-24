FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday will be the coolest we have seen since early April!

A reinforcing cold front moved through Southwest Louisiana Tuesday and this will allow temperatures to fall to the 40s in most areas Wednesday morning. This will be the coldest morning since early April! A warming trend will begin later this week followed by much colder weather for the weekend; so get ready for a roller-coaster ride of weather!

Clear skies and significantly drier air will allow temperatures to drop quickly tonight, although the wind will not likely calm entirely. Despite the wind not calming temperatures will range from the low 40s north of I-10 to the mid 40s along the I-10 corridor, and low 50s at the coast. The wind will likely make it feel a little cooler with some areas north of I-10 possibly reaching the upper 30s for wind chills!

Temperatures will warm up nicely during the day Wednesday with highs reaching the low to mid 70s. Skies will be clear and low humidity will make it feel very nice!

Thursday will not be much different than Wednesday with temperatures just a few degrees warmer. This means most areas will still reach the 40s in the morning and afternoon highs will top out in the upper 70s possibly near 80 degrees.

Southerly winds will return late Thursday and that means the humidity will be increasing and morning lows will be significantly warmer Friday. In fact, Friday morning will begin with lows in the 50s and 60s; that will be about 15 degrees warmer than Thursday.

A strong cold front will move toward Southwest Louisiana Friday and this will produce widespread rain across the area during the day Friday. Rain will likely continue well into the evening hours before slowly ending after midnight. The chance of rain is 60%, although it will not likely be a total washout. However, rain will be a problem for any outdoor activities including high school football games. Some thunderstorms cannot be ruled out, but severe weather looks unlikely at this time.

The bigger story will be the drastically colder temperatures arriving just in time for the weekend. Morning lows will be in the 40s Saturday morning, but afternoon highs will barely reach the low 60s. It will feel rather blustery Saturday with strong winds adding to the cold air.

Sunday morning will be the coldest we have seen in a while with morning lows in the 30s from I-10 northward. Frost may be an issue for areas north of US-190 depending on whether or not the wind calms.

A slow warming trend will begin Monday, but the weather will remain nice through next Tuesday.

Hurricane season runs through November, although there are no threats to Southwest Louisiana. And history shows that we are likely done with hurricanes for the season, there have been very few storms near our area from this time of the year forward. We are watching an area of disturbed weather off the coast of Central America that may develop over the next few days as it moves northward. This poses no threat to SWLA thanks to the front sweeping through late Friday, this will push this system off to the east.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

