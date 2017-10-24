Crew clears fallen power line over Calcasieu River

A power line that fell over the Calcasieu River on Sunday has been cleared, Entergy officials said.

The power line, which was just east of the Theriot Road boat launch in Moss Bluff, was removed around 11 a.m. Tuesday, said Entergy spokesman Chip Arnould.

Arnould said Monday that special equipment had to be brought in for Entergy and the Coast Guard to remove the line.

