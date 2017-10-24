Authorities searching for suspects in U.S. 90 motel shooting

Authorities are searching for four suspects involved in a motel shooting Sunday night in Lake Charles, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

Deputies responded to a shooting at approximately 10:45 p.m. at a motel on U.S. 90, Myers said. A woman, who was sitting in the driver’s seat of the car, and her husband, who was sitting in the passenger’s seat, were in the parking lot of the motel when four suspects, who were armed with guns, approached their car and got it in. Once the suspects were inside the car, they demanded her personal belongings. When the woman did not comply, they shot her husband and stole her belongings. The woman told detectives she was able to flee the scene with the husband and call 911.

The man remains hospitalized in critical condition, Myers said.

Deputies were able to able to identify one of the suspects as Tammy D. Pryor, 18, of Iowa, Myers said. Judge Guy Bradberry has signed a warrant in the amount of $500,000 for her arrest. Pryor is charged with charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery. Authorities are currently searching for Pryor and ask anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to call lead detective Casey Lafargue at 337-491-3753.

Deputies are also asking for the public’s help in identifying the other three suspects. Surveillance video shows the suspects driving a 2000-2003 light colored Nissan Maxima. Myers asked anyone with information to call Lafargue or Crime Stoppers at 337-439-2222.

