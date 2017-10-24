Authorities searching for suspects in U.S. 90 motel shooting

The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:More >>
The following is a list of Southwest Louisiana Halloween and Harvest events:More >>
This time of year, Foret sees an increase in hand injuries that can be devastating, resulting in surgery and months of rehabilitation.More >>
This time of year, Foret sees an increase in hand injuries that can be devastating, resulting in surgery and months of rehabilitation.More >>
Authorities are searching for four suspects involved in a motel shooting Sunday night in Lake Charles, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.More >>
Authorities are searching for four suspects involved in a motel shooting Sunday night in Lake Charles, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.More >>
This year, more than 179 million Americans plan to partake in Halloween festivities, up from 171 million last year, spending is slated to reach a record high in survey history, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). The NRF says consumers are expected to spend $9.1 billion, up from $8.4 billion in 2016. The retail trade association says among Halloween celebrants, 71 percent plan to hand out candy, 49 percent will decorate their home or yard, 48 percent will wear c...More >>
This year, more than 179 million Americans plan to partake in Halloween festivities, up from 171 million last year, spending is slated to reach a record high in survey history, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). The NRF says consumers are expected to spend $9.1 billion, up from $8.4 billion in 2016. The retail trade association says among Halloween celebrants, 71 percent plan to hand out candy, 49 percent will decorate their home or yard, 48 percent will wear c...More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The following is a list of road closures for Southwest Louisiana.More >>