Doctors warn of pumpkin carving injuries this time of year

Pumpkin carving is a fun, family activity surrounding Halloween.

But the frightening faces of the pumpkins can become real if you're not cutting properly.

Dr. Andrew Foret, a hand and wrist specialist says sharper isn't always better.

"Using a more blunt knife can cause less injury."

Foret says, use a pumpkin carving kit instead of a knife from your kitchen.

This time of year, Foret sees an increase in hand injuries that can be devastating, resulting in surgery and months of rehabilitation.

Foret says it's important to carve in a well-lit area with dry hands and dry tools.

Foret adds it's best to let the adults carve with the knives and allow the children to decorate the pumpkin afterward.

