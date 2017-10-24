Doctors warn of pumpkin carving injuries this time of year

Medical marijuana appears to hold only limited promise for sick children and teenagers, a new review suggests.More >>
Medical marijuana appears to hold only limited promise for sick children and teenagers, a new review suggests.More >>
Teens who vape e-cigarettes with higher nicotine levels are more likely to start smoking conventional cigarettes soon after, new research shows.More >>
Teens who vape e-cigarettes with higher nicotine levels are more likely to start smoking conventional cigarettes soon after, new research shows.More >>
Daily aspirin may reduce the risk of liver cancer for people with hepatitis B infection, a new study suggests.More >>
Daily aspirin may reduce the risk of liver cancer for people with hepatitis B infection, a new study suggests.More >>
Drug overdose death rates in rural areas of the United States are now higher than in cities, a trend that worries federal health officials.More >>
Drug overdose death rates in rural areas of the United States are now higher than in cities, a trend that worries federal health officials.More >>
Scientists have found new evidence that the H7N9 bird flu, currently confined to China, has the potential for a widespread outbreak.More >>
Scientists have found new evidence that the H7N9 bird flu, currently confined to China, has the potential for a widespread outbreak.More >>