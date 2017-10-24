FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler weather ahead tonight

Temperatures in the lower to middle 50s will make for another very pleasant morning across all of Southwest Louisiana as winds which are light now will pick up through the day as a reinforcing cold front pushes through the area today.

Look for winds out of the northwest gusting to 20 mph at times as temperatures warm into the 70s this afternoon but quickly fall into the 60s and 50s before midnight, bottoming out in the middle to upper 40s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be rather pleasant with highs in the lower 70s and very low humidity with winds out of the north between 5 and 15 mph with lows Wednesday night again falling into the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs back to near 80, ahead of yet another cold front that is forecast to move through Friday night. Friday will bring our next chance of rain and storms and will likely hold off until late in the day or evening before arriving with a 60% percent chance of rain and storms, quickly ending Saturday.

Saturday is setting up to be a brisk, cold day with lows in the 40s and decreasing clouds through the day as the front departs with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the area. The coldest air of the season arrives Saturday night with lows in the upper 30s and highs on Sunday again cool in the lower to middle 60s.

The overall cooler pattern is forecast to carry over into next week, including Halloween on Tuesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and no rain for the trick-or-treaters!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry