WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Lake Charles music scene

President Donald Trump pushes back against a report that says his tax plan would change tax incentives for 401K contributions.

The sentencing date has been set for a woman who plead guilty to shooting a Louisiana wildlife agent.

Entergy says power lines that fell into the Calcasieu River near the Moss Bluff boat launch should be removed today.

A new LNG facility is in the works in Cameron Parish and it has the potential to leave a big mark on the local economy.

It's an antique house in Lake Charles that at one point the owners wanted to demolish but historic preservationists objected urging that it's a great candidate for adaptive re-use.

With Halloween just a week away, many people are already preparing. KPLC's Candy Rodriguez will be live at Spirit Halloween to show us the most popular costumes this year.

Plus, John Besh steps aside from daily operations of his restaurant group, amid sexual harassment claims. Two business have cut ties with Besh over the allegations.

And music has always been a driving force in Southwest Louisiana. A local music historian says to understand the culture surrounding the sound coming out of this corner of the state, you have to look at what was happening back then.

In weather, temperatures in the lower to middle 50s will make for another very pleasant morning across all of Southwest Louisiana as winds which are light now will pick up through the day as a reinforcing cold front pushes through the area today. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

