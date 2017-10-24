Scary retail: Halloween spending to hit record high

This year, more than 179 million Americans plan to partake in Halloween festivities, up from 171 million last year, spending is slated to reach a record high in survey history, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

The NRF says consumers are expected to spend $9.1 billion, up from $8.4 billion in 2016.

The retail trade association says among Halloween celebrants, 71 percent plan to hand out candy, 49 percent will decorate their home or yard, 48 percent will wear costumes, 46 percent will carve a pumpkin, 35 percent will throw or attend a party, 31 percent will take their children trick-or-treating, 23 percent will visit a haunted house and 16 percent will dress pets in costumes.

For a closer look at the survey

The top costume for children is reported to be an action hero or superhero, while the top pick for adults is a witch.

Pets will not be left behind, with 10 percent of consumers dressing their pet as a pumpkin, says NRF.

Let's not forget about the Halloween candy which sales are projected to increase.

Published reports indicate consumers spending $16.45 for candy.

So you might be wondering when you can catch a break... Well, according to the report, the cheapest day to buy Halloween candy -- Four days before Halloween on Oct. 27, when the average price was $1.94 per unit.

The day right before Halloween, Oct. 30, not the best time to go candy shopping. Reports showed it was the most expensive, striking an average price of $2.75 at nearly an entire dollar more per unit.

