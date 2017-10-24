Scary retail: Halloween spending to hit record high

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.More >>
Commonwealth LNG met with residents in Cameron Parish, Monday evening, to discuss its future project. Currently, Commonwealth LNG is in a federal approval process, but is expected to begin construction in 2019. "We need Commonwealth LNG," said Sheila Miller, a Cameron resident and President of the Cameron Parish School Board. "It will be a huge impact for our students." If approved, Commonwealth LNG will be built on the mouth of the Calcasieu River. It has the po...More >>
Commonwealth LNG met with residents in Cameron Parish, Monday evening, to discuss its future project. Currently, Commonwealth LNG is in a federal approval process, but is expected to begin construction in 2019. "We need Commonwealth LNG," said Sheila Miller, a Cameron resident and President of the Cameron Parish School Board. "It will be a huge impact for our students." If approved, Commonwealth LNG will be built on the mouth of the Calcasieu River. It has the po...More >>
The intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street is shut down due to a traffic accident. A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 drove off the interstate onto the grass embankment and came to rest in the intersections of Lakeshore and Belden, according to first responders at the scene. The intersection is expected to be closed for a few hours while crews work to clean up debris. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street is shut down due to a traffic accident. A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 drove off the interstate onto the grass embankment and came to rest in the intersections of Lakeshore and Belden, according to first responders at the scene. The intersection is expected to be closed for a few hours while crews work to clean up debris. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
It's an antique house that at one point the owners wanted to demolish-- but historic preservationists objected-- urging that it's a great candidate for adaptive re-use. The Augustine foursquare is on the Northeast corner of Kirby and Common Streets in Lake Charles. Selective demolition on additions has been underway and then came the bad weather, explains contractor Damian Broussard... "We pulled off the front and this back area right here and then I come back this we...More >>
It's an antique house that at one point the owners wanted to demolish-- but historic preservationists objected-- urging that it's a great candidate for adaptive re-use. The Augustine foursquare is on the Northeast corner of Kirby and Common Streets in Lake Charles. Selective demolition on additions has been underway and then came the bad weather, explains contractor Damian Broussard... "We pulled off the front and this back area right here and then I come back this we...More >>