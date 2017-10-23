Commonwealth LNG meets with Cameron Parish residents

Commonwealth LNG met with residents in Cameron Parish, Monday evening, to discuss its future project. Currently, Commonwealth LNG is in a federal approval process, but is expected to begin construction in 2019.

"We need Commonwealth LNG," said Sheila Miller, a Cameron resident and President of the Cameron Parish School Board. "It will be a huge impact for our students."

If approved, Commonwealth LNG will be built on the mouth of the Calcasieu River. It has the potential to bring hundreds of jobs to Cameron Parish.

"We actually think we'll peak at about 800 jobs," said Paul Varello, CEO & President of Commonwealth. "It's a remote site, but it's also one where we don't want to load the infrastructure with thousands and thousands of workers."

Miller said as an educator, she is optimistic Commonwealth LNG will be influential for young people in Cameron Parish.

"We recently formed a task force at the school board office," Miller said. "We are interested in getting Commonwealth in lower Cameron Parish."

The facility is expected to be fully operational by 2022.