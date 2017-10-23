Commonwealth LNG meets with Cameron Parish residents - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Commonwealth LNG meets with Cameron Parish residents

Source: Christian Piekos Source: Christian Piekos
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Commonwealth LNG met with residents in Cameron Parish, Monday evening, to discuss its future project. Currently, Commonwealth LNG is in a federal approval process, but is expected to begin construction in 2019.

"We need Commonwealth LNG," said Sheila Miller, a Cameron resident and President of the Cameron Parish School Board. "It will be a huge impact for our students."

If approved, Commonwealth LNG will be built on the mouth of the Calcasieu River. It has the potential to bring hundreds of jobs to Cameron Parish. 

"We actually think we'll peak at about 800 jobs," said Paul Varello, CEO & President of Commonwealth. "It's a remote site, but it's also one where we don't want to load the infrastructure with thousands and thousands of workers."

Miller said as an educator, she is optimistic Commonwealth LNG will be influential for young people in Cameron Parish.

"We recently formed a task force at the school board office," Miller said. "We are interested in getting Commonwealth in lower Cameron Parish."

The facility is expected to be fully operational by 2022.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Commonwealth LNG meets with Cameron Parish residents

    Monday, October 23 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-10-24 02:38:59 GMT
    Source: Christian PiekosSource: Christian Piekos

    Commonwealth LNG met with residents in Cameron Parish, Monday evening, to discuss its future project. Currently, Commonwealth LNG is in a federal approval process, but is expected to begin construction in 2019. "We need Commonwealth LNG," said Sheila Miller, a Cameron resident and President of the Cameron Parish School Board. "It will be a huge impact for our students." If approved, Commonwealth LNG will be built on the mouth of the Calcasieu River. It has the po...

    More >>

    Commonwealth LNG met with residents in Cameron Parish, Monday evening, to discuss its future project. Currently, Commonwealth LNG is in a federal approval process, but is expected to begin construction in 2019. "We need Commonwealth LNG," said Sheila Miller, a Cameron resident and President of the Cameron Parish School Board. "It will be a huge impact for our students." If approved, Commonwealth LNG will be built on the mouth of the Calcasieu River. It has the po...

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC: Intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street shut down due to accident

    TRAFFIC: Intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street shut down due to accident

    Monday, October 23 2017 10:08 PM EDT2017-10-24 02:08:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street is shut down due to a traffic accident.  A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 drove off the interstate onto the grass embankment and came to rest in the intersections of Lakeshore and Belden, according to first responders at the scene. The intersection is expected to be closed for a few hours while crews work to clean up debris. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

    The intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street is shut down due to a traffic accident.  A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 drove off the interstate onto the grass embankment and came to rest in the intersections of Lakeshore and Belden, according to first responders at the scene. The intersection is expected to be closed for a few hours while crews work to clean up debris. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

    More >>

  • Tree falls on historic house in Lake Charles

    Tree falls on historic house in Lake Charles

    Monday, October 23 2017 8:39 PM EDT2017-10-24 00:39:21 GMT

    It's an antique house that at one point the owners wanted to demolish-- but historic preservationists objected-- urging that it's a great candidate for adaptive re-use. The Augustine foursquare is on the Northeast corner of Kirby and Common Streets in Lake Charles. Selective demolition on additions has been underway and then came the bad weather, explains contractor Damian Broussard... "We pulled off the front and this back area right here and then I come back this we...

    More >>

    It's an antique house that at one point the owners wanted to demolish-- but historic preservationists objected-- urging that it's a great candidate for adaptive re-use. The Augustine foursquare is on the Northeast corner of Kirby and Common Streets in Lake Charles. Selective demolition on additions has been underway and then came the bad weather, explains contractor Damian Broussard... "We pulled off the front and this back area right here and then I come back this we...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly