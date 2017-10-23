TRAFFIC: Intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street shut - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC: Intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street shut down due to accident

By KPLC Digital Staff
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Belden Street is shut down due to a traffic accident. 

A vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10 drove off the interstate onto the grass embankment and came to rest in the intersections of Lakeshore and Belden, according to first responders at the scene.

Lake Charles Police tells 7News as of 9:00 p.m. the driver and passenger in the vehicle are in stable condition.

The intersection is expected to be closed for a few hours while crews work to clean up debris.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

