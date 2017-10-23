Tree falls on historic house in Lake Charles

It's an antique house that at one point the owners wanted to demolish-- but historic preservationists objected-- urging that it's a great candidate for adaptive re-use. The Augustine foursquare is on the Northeast corner of Kirby and Common Streets in Lake Charles.

Selective demolition on additions has been underway and then came the bad weather, explains contractor Damian Broussard...

"We pulled off the front and this back area right here and then I come back this weekend and the tree does a little bit more demolition. I guess the winds we had yesterday blew it down, so we're getting ready to take it down," he said/

The tree on the west side of the house snapped in two, causing an undetermined amount of damage. Entergy was there tending to the fallen line so the contractor could remove the tree.



"I'd say it's about a 45 or 50 foot pecan tree," said Broussard.

.

It was pretty hazardous a while ago because the electrical was still live when we showed up, I'm volunteer fire in Bell City. So, we hurried up and called Entergy. They just cut it off so we'll be able to get on the tree and fix what's broken on the roof," he said.



Broussard says the owner is in the process of upgrading the house with everything new.

Meanwhile, Entergy says about 12,200 customers lost power during the bad weekend weather. Monday, early, 300 were still without lights. Then later it was down to 200 and a spokesman said they expected all to be restored by evening.



Eight thousand Beauregard electric customers lost power, but a spokesman says all is restored.

Jeff Davis electric says 1500 lost power, but are all restored.

