Fallen power line affecting Calcasieu River boat traffic

A power line that fell in yesterday's storm is lying across the Calcasieu River just east of the Theriot Road boat launch in Moss Bluff.

The downed line is limiting use of the waterway for both commercial and residential boat traffic.

Dick Gremillion, director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, advised residential traffic to use extreme caution in the area.

Chip Arnould, with Entergy, said special equipment is being brought in to remove the power line. Entergy and the Coast Guard will work to remove the power Tuesday morning.

