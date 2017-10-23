FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful fall weather this week with an even bigger cool down on its way

Through tonight, we will have clear skies with no chance for any more rain. There has not been a cloud in the sky, nor will any more come in. It will now be cooler overnight, with lows in the mid 50s! It should be a great evening to get outside!

For Tuesday and Wednesday, things will get even better! We will be back to undeniably beautiful weather with complete sunshine and no chance for any more rain. Temperatures in the afternoon will be up to the mid 70s on Tuesday with another burst of cool air coming in Wednesday, knocking the highs down to the low 70s! Overnight lows cool down to the 40s, and slightly warm up to the 50s! Thursday will be about the same. Only difference will be slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 70s.

Friday will have another cold front push through by the evening. This could bring more rain overnight, and possibly into Saturday morning. This front should not have very much moisture associated with it, so we should not expect a lot of rain. However, we will have our coldest air of the season come in right behind it. I’m forecasting highs to be in the low to mid 60s with lows in the low 40s for next weekend! It will be a big cool down and should be nice to get outside!

As we start next week on Monday, temperatures will warm back up into the upper 60s, but we will still have sunny skies and low humidity! Even for Halloween, we should still have very nice weather with sunny skies and no chance for any rain. This will be perfect for the kids to go out and go trick-or-treating! Temperatures in the evening will be a little chilly, so make sure they don’t stay out too late!

The good news is, it looks like the cool weather is here to stay with all the reoccurring cold fronts and temperatures now struggling to get into the 80s! This will also help any possible developments in the tropics from heading into the Gulf!

Speaking of the tropics, there is a disturbance currently in the tropics trying to develop. There is a small chance it develops, and an even smaller chance it comes to Southwest Louisiana. Just keep in mind, the hurricane season is not over until November 30th.

