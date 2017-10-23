Westlake man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake man arrested on fourth-offense DWI charge

By Shireen Santhanasamy, Digital Content Producer
Logan M. Lejeune (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Logan M. Lejeune (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A Westlake man was arrested on a DWI fourth-offense charge after allegedly running his truck off the road, hitting a mailbox, tree and fence last Friday, according to Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kim Myers.

The department responded to the single-vehicle accident around 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Smith Ferry Road in Westlake on Oct. 20, Myers said. When a deputy made contact with the driver, Logan M. Jejune, 29, he smelled a strong odor of alcohol emitting from his breath. The deputy also observed Lejeune to have slurred speech, glossy eyes and unsteady balance. Lejeune told the deputy that he had drank approximately 12 beers prior to driving. 

Lejeune, who was arrested for DWI third-offense in 2013, refused to perform a standard field sobriety test, Myer said. He was arrested and transferred to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, where a breath intoxilyzer test revealed he was over the legal limit. 

Lejeune was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with DWI fourth-offense and careless operation of a vehicle.

Judge David Richie set Lejuene's bond at $27,500 under the conditions that he cannot operate a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and a valid driver’s license, he may not consume any alcoholic beverages and cannot commit any other crimes.

Deputy Cpl. Travis Killer is the arresting deputy on this case. 

