FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coolest air of the season set to arrive this week

The storm system that brought strong winds to the area on Sunday morning has departed the region and left cool and dry air in its wake, with temperatures this morning back down to seasonal averages and much lower humidity which will make for a wonderful feel today with lots of sunshine.

Temperatures this morning will start off in the 50s with sunshine warming temperatures up through the 60s and eventually 70s this afternoon, but the lower humidity will make all the difference after our very muggy weekend. Lows tonight will quickly fall back into the 60s after sunset and down into the lower to middle 50s overnight.

A reinforcing dry cold front will push an even cooler air mass in to the state on Tuesday, with high temperatures tomorrow in the 70s falling well into the 40s by Wednesday morning with tomorrow being rather breezy but no rain with our next frontal passage.

Sunny and cool weather will continue for Thursday with the next rain chances arriving late Friday ahead of yet another cold front. Showers Friday night into early Saturday look likely as temperatures plummet even more on Saturday with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s by Sunday and Monday mornings, with some portions of our northern viewing area at risk for their first frost of the season.

The long-range outlook keeps temperatures cool and dry through Halloween with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry