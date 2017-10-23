WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Teal pumpkins

Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Jury selection is expected to get underway today for the woman accused of shooting a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent.

Louisiana is creating a program for veterans, aimed at helping them start their own businesses.

The application deadline approaches for small businesses impacted by last year's floods.

Lake Pontchartrain is the ideal playground for sailors and there's no shortage of marina's filled with sailboats. Dave McNamara takes us sailing on the calm waters of Lake Pontchartrain for the Madisonville "Wooden Boat Fest" in the Heart of Louisiana.

Plus, teal pumpkins are popping up across Southwest Louisiana neighborhoods, but what do they mean?

And project leaders for the proposed Commonwealth LNG project will be holding an open house this evening at the Johnson Bayou Community Center in Cameron Parish.

In weather, temperatures this morning will start off in the 50s with sunshine warming temperatures up through the 60s and eventually 70s this afternoon, but the lower humidity will make all the difference after our very muggy weekend. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

