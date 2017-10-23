Teal Pumpkin Project hits Southwest Louisiana

People are decorating their lawns with teal pumpkins in an effort to raise awareness for children with food allergies.

This was all started by the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) in 2014 in an effort to raise awareness of food allergies and promoting inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season.

By handing out non-food items, things like stickers, glow sticks, pencils and other small toys.

Lake Charles resident, Barbara Bazzell, is participating in the project for the second time this year and says her goal is to make sure every child has a good time and wants to invite all parents to stop by.

"It just makes the kids feel like they are a part of it and that's a big part that they are all part of the get something at the door that they are not going to have to give away they're kids, they like candy but they can't always have that," Barbara Bazzell said.

She hopes to inspire new parents to participate whether they have a child with food allergies or not.

If you cannot find a teal pumpkin and would still like to participate, click HERE for a printable sign to post on your window.

