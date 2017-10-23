Teal Pumpkin Project hits Southwest Louisiana

Entergy and Beauregard Electric report thousands without power this morning after a line of very strong thunderstorms with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph blew through Southwest Louisiana.More >>
Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.
Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings will be closed Monday, Oct. 23 due to a power outage, school officials have announced. Many areas of Southwest Louisiana are still without power after strong thunderstorms moved through on Sunday morning, causing numerous outages throughout the region. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
The Cameron Ferry is back in service and Hwy 82 at Holly Beach is opened to normal travel, according to Cameron Parish OEP.
