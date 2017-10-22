Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings closed Monday du - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings closed Monday due to power outage

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Power Outage Power Outage
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Our Lady Immaculate Catholic School in Jennings will be closed Monday, Oct. 23 due to a power outage, school officials have announced.

Many areas of Southwest Louisiana are still without power after strong thunderstorms moved through on Sunday morning, causing numerous outages throughout the region.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Thousands without power throughout Southwest Louisiana

    UPDATE: Many still without power throughout Southwest Louisiana

    UPDATE: Many still without power throughout Southwest Louisiana

    Monday, October 23 2017 7:41 AM EDT2017-10-23 11:41:11 GMT
    Power OutagePower Outage

    Entergy and Beauregard Electric report thousands without power this morning after a line of very strong thunderstorms with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph blew through Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

    Entergy and Beauregard Electric report thousands without power this morning after a line of very strong thunderstorms with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph blew through Southwest Louisiana.

    More >>

  • WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Teal pumpkins

    WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Teal pumpkins

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:52 AM EDT2017-10-23 09:52:27 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

    Good Morning. John Bridges here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

    More >>

  • Teal Pumpkin Project hits Southwest Louisiana

    Teal Pumpkin Project hits Southwest Louisiana

    Monday, October 23 2017 5:13 AM EDT2017-10-23 09:13:43 GMT
    (Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)(Source: Candy Rodriguez/KPLC)
    People are decorating their lawns with teal pumpkins in an effort to raise awareness for children with food allergies.  This was all started by the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) in 2014 in an effort to raise awareness of food allergies and promoting inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season. By handing out non-food items, things like stickers, glow sticks, pencils and other small toys. Lake Charles resident, Barbara Bazzell, is part...More >>
    People are decorating their lawns with teal pumpkins in an effort to raise awareness for children with food allergies.  This was all started by the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) in 2014 in an effort to raise awareness of food allergies and promoting inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season. By handing out non-food items, things like stickers, glow sticks, pencils and other small toys. Lake Charles resident, Barbara Bazzell, is part...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly