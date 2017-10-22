UPDATE: Cameron Ferry back in service - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

UPDATE: Cameron Ferry back in service

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Cameron Ferry (Source: KPLC) Cameron Ferry (Source: KPLC)
CAMERON PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The Cameron Ferry is back in service and Hwy 82 at Holly Beach is opened to normal travel, according to Cameron Parish OEP.

The ferry had been out of service earlier Sunday because a downed power line was blocking the roadway on Hwy 82 at Holly Beach.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly