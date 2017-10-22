Thousands without power throughout Southwest Louisiana

Entergy and Beauregard Electric report thousands without power this morning after a line of very strong thunderstorms with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph blew through Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Cameron Ferry is back in service and Hwy 82 at Holly Beach is opened to normal travel, according to Cameron Parish OEP.More >>
Hundreds came out to the Civic Center on Saturday morning for the 13th annual Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Walk. This year's walk was missing one special person, though - Ethel Precht.More >>
It was a day of not one, not two, but three festivals in Lake Charles Saturday. Bands, food vendors and businesses all gathered on Ryan Street to enjoy Chuck Fest.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid Lake Street at Fair Oaks Lane for the next 30 to 45 minutes due to a three-vehicle accident, as of 9:20 p.m. Saturday.More >>
