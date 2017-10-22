Thousands without power throughout Southwest Louisiana

Entergy and Beauregard Electric reported thousands without power this morning after a line of very strong thunderstorms with wind gusts in excess of 50 mph blew through Southwest Louisiana.

The storms were associated with a strong cold front and at last count, combined outages from Entergy and Beauregard Electric were affecting nearly 8,000 customers, as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

There is a chance customers without power could be out for a while.

Entergy says that it could be 10 p.m. before all customers are restored but added that the estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if other storm activity results in additional outages.

Entergy customers can follow power outages HERE. Beauregard Electric customers can follow outages HERE.

Cleco customers can follow outages HERE.

The line of strong to severe thunderstorms moved east of the area this morning, but some additional lighter rain and gusty north winds will continue as temperatures drop behind the cold front.

