Hundreds attend 13th annual Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Walk Saturday

Hundreds came out to the Civic Center on Saturday morning for the 13th annual Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Walk.

This year's walk was missing one special person, though - Ethel Precht.

Precht passed away from pancreatic cancer back in June, after battling and beating breast cancer.

Her life was honored by many, including her children.

Her son Charles Precht III says he does miss his mother, but is happy to see everyone honoring her life among others.

"It's a legacy that we're going to remember forever," said Charles. "I'm glad to see the walk is really performing like she thought it was going to do. She did the best that she could possibly do by getting board members together and making them work together and keeping it going."

Once everyone finished the walk, breast cancer survivors were honored as well.

So far this year the Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Foundation has given over $60,000 back into the community.

