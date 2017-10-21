Lake Charles enjoys culture, art and Chuck Fest Saturday

It was a day of not one, not two, but three festivals in Lake Charles Saturday.

Bands, food vendors and businesses all gathered on Ryan Street to enjoy Chuck Fest.

The best part: everything is local.

Over at the Civic Center children were enjoying crafts at Art Fest.

They could also make art with sand, water colors, and even pottery.

Then upstairs people from all over the world came together to enjoy Culture Fest.

People enjoyed getting their faces painted, henna tattoos, and even had time to learn some cool dance moves.

But watching cultural dances up close and center is truly a sight to see.

Whether you were buying arts and crafts, making them or seeing them from a different country, one thing's for sure - there were plenty of things to enjoy on a Saturday full of festivals.

