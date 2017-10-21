TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Lake Street at Fair Oaks Lane due to vehicl - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid Lake Street at Fair Oaks Lane due to vehicle accident

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Accident on Lake Street (Source: Google) Accident on Lake Street (Source: Google)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid Lake Street at Fair Oaks Lane for the next 30 to 45 minutes due to a three-vehicle accident, as of 9:21 p.m. Saturday.

Both southbound lanes and the inside northbound lane of Lake Street is blocked because of the accident, according to LCPD.

