SLIDESHOW: SWLA Halloween pictures

Hundreds came out to the Civic Center on Saturday morning for the 13th annual Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Walk. This year's walk was missing one special person, though - Ethel Precht.More >>
Hundreds came out to the Civic Center on Saturday morning for the 13th annual Ethel Precht Hope Breast Cancer Walk. This year's walk was missing one special person, though - Ethel Precht.More >>
It was a day of not one, not two, but three festivals in Lake Charles Saturday. Bands, food vendors and businesses all gathered on Ryan Street to enjoy Chuck Fest.More >>
It was a day of not one, not two, but three festivals in Lake Charles Saturday. Bands, food vendors and businesses all gathered on Ryan Street to enjoy Chuck Fest.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid Lake Street at Fair Oaks Lane for the next 30 to 45 minutes due to a three-vehicle accident, as of 9:20 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department is urging drivers to avoid Lake Street at Fair Oaks Lane for the next 30 to 45 minutes due to a three-vehicle accident, as of 9:20 p.m. Saturday.More >>
A manhunt is underway in Vinton for a suspect out of Orange, Texas. The suspect fled into Louisiana, stopped his car on I-10 near Vinton and fled on foot.More >>
A manhunt is underway in Vinton for a suspect out of Orange, Texas. The suspect fled into Louisiana, stopped his car on I-10 near Vinton and fled on foot.More >>
Could Louisiana Cajuns become an endangered species? One local congressman tried to make that happen recently. For 31 years Kathy Bordelon and her husband have been running the Mail Center in Sulphur.More >>
Could Louisiana Cajuns become an endangered species? One local congressman tried to make that happen recently. For 31 years Kathy Bordelon and her husband have been running the Mail Center in Sulphur.More >>