The Hooper Trophy is up for grabs tonight when DeRidder hosts Leesville in a District 3-4A matchup. The game should be a good one as both teams enter the Touchdown Live Game of the Week with only one loss. They're also leading the district. DeRidder (5-1, 1-0) has won four straight and is coming off a 35-20 win over Tioga (5-2, 1-1), a team that needs Leesville to win to get back in the district championship picture. Leesville (6-1, 2-0) won its first two district games. A win ove...More >>
The Hooper Trophy is up for grabs tonight when DeRidder hosts Leesville in a District 3-4A matchup. The game should be a good one as both teams enter the Touchdown Live Game of the Week with only one loss. They're also leading the district. DeRidder (5-1, 1-0) has won four straight and is coming off a 35-20 win over Tioga (5-2, 1-1), a team that needs Leesville to win to get back in the district championship picture. Leesville (6-1, 2-0) won its first two district games. A win ove...More >>
The Louisiana Attorney General Office said eight people were arrested for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for Medicaid services while working other jobs.More >>
The Louisiana Attorney General Office said eight people were arrested for allegedly submitting time sheets and service logs for Medicaid services while working other jobs.More >>
Could Louisiana Cajuns become an endangered species? One local congressman tried to make that happen recently. For 31 years Kathy Bordelon and her husband have been running the Mail Center in Sulphur.More >>
Could Louisiana Cajuns become an endangered species? One local congressman tried to make that happen recently. For 31 years Kathy Bordelon and her husband have been running the Mail Center in Sulphur.More >>
It's a red letter day for local veterans: dedication of the new outpatient clinic that will cut down on travel for veterans in need of medical care. Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Thomas Bowman from Washington, D.C. admits it's been a long road.More >>
It's a red letter day for local veterans: dedication of the new outpatient clinic that will cut down on travel for veterans in need of medical care. Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Thomas Bowman from Washington, D.C. admits it's been a long road.More >>
The following areas of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 are under a boil advisory due to a main line break: Goodeaux Road Midkiff Road Dartez Road S.A. Cooley Beaver LeBleu Road Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The following areas of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 are under a boil advisory due to a main line break: Goodeaux Road Midkiff Road Dartez Road S.A. Cooley Beaver LeBleu Road Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>