Could Louisiana Cajuns become an endangered species?

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

One local congressman tried to make that happen recently. 

For 31 years Kathy Bordelon and her husband have been running the Mail Center in Sulphur. 

Bordelon isn't just known for her business, but also because of her Cajun roots. 

"My family is from Iberia Parish so we are definitely Cajun," said Bordelon. 

And she believes Louisiana still has plenty of Cajuns.

"There's still a lot of Cajun people in this area," said Bordelon. "We're predominately here so there's not a shortage of Cajun people." 

But Louisiana Congressman Garett Graves introduced an amendment in a recent House Committee meeting that would allow Louisiana Cajuns to be considered an endangered species.

"That is kind of unusual or a shock to me that that would come up, because I don't think of Cajuns as an endangered species," said Bordelon. 

And Graves doesn't either - his reasoning for the amendment is a little unique. 

"It became clear to me that if we can get our people declared an endangered species that the federal government would begin working with us to restore the coast," said Graves. 

Under the Endangered Species Act of 1973, the law would not only protect endangered species but also their habitat.

"It just doesn't make sense to again treat insects and fish and reptiles in a way that's more respectful than we actually treat our fellow citizens," said Graves. 

Once Bordelon and some of her customers heard Graves reasoning, they were more accepting to the idea. 

"If they could do something for the coastlines to keep that from happening, and all the people that live on the coastline and make a living off the coastline, definitely," said Bordelon. 

"When you say, hey, these are lives that are affected here, are citizens of the state, yes," said customer Dennis Bevers. 

Graves ultimately withdrew the amendment, but he hopes it will get those in Washington to start considering Louisiana's coastline, and those like Bordelon who live nearby. 

