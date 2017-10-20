Boil advisory issued for parts of Beauregard Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Boil advisory issued for parts of Beauregard Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

The following areas of Beauregard Parish Waterworks District 3 are under a boil advisory due to a main line break:

  • Goodeaux Road
  • Midkiff Road
  • Dartez Road
  • S.A. Cooley
  • Beaver LeBleu Road

