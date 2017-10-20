Long awaited Veterans Clinic dedicated; staffing still incomplete

It's a red letter day local veterans. Dedication of the new outpatientt clinic that will cut down on travel for veterans in need of medical care. Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Thomas Bowman from Washington D.C. admits it's been a long road... "You all have had an experience here for the last ten, twelve years, a struggle at times, a challenge at times in having this clinic finally appear." "You shouldn't have had to wait that long but y...More >>
A manhunt is underway in Vinton for a suspect out of Orange, Texas. The suspect fled into Louisiana, stopped his car on I-10 near Vinton and fled on foot.More >>
The Hooper Trophy is up for grabs tonight when DeRidder hosts Leesville in a District 3-4A matchup. The game should be a good one as both teams enter the Touchdown Live Game of the Week with only one loss. They're also leading the district. DeRidder (5-1, 1-0) has won four straight and is coming off a 35-20 win over Tioga (5-2, 1-1), a team that needs Leesville to win to get back in the district championship picture. Leesville (6-1, 2-0) won its first two district games. A win ove...More >>
Cloudy skies will continue all evening and all night tonight. Most of the rain will come to an end around sunset, but there could be a few showers that linger into the early overnight hours. One of the models indicates rain is very possible through the games this evening. This model also tends to "overdo" the rain amounts expected. Another model, which is sometimes light on the rain, indicates will not see any showers during the football games.More >>
All lanes of I-10 eastbound are open at La. 108, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. The right lane of I-10 eastbound had been blocked at La. 108 due to an accident.More >>
