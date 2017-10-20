Manhunt underway in Vinton - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Manhunt underway in Vinton

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

A manhunt is underway in Vinton for a suspect out of Orange, Texas.

The suspect fled into Louisiana, stopped his car on I-10 near Vinton and fled on foot, according to authorities.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and the Vinton Police Department are searching for the suspect, said Kim Myers, CPSO spokeswoman. 

KPLC will have more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Long awaited Veterans Clinic dedicated; staffing still incomplete

    Long awaited Veterans Clinic dedicated; staffing still incomplete

    Friday, October 20 2017 7:07 PM EDT2017-10-20 23:07:05 GMT

    It's a red letter day local veterans. Dedication of the new outpatientt clinic that will cut down on travel for veterans in need of medical care.   Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Thomas Bowman from Washington D.C. admits it's been a long road... "You all have had an experience here for the last ten, twelve years, a struggle at times, a challenge at times in having this clinic finally appear."    "You shouldn't have had to wait that long but y...

    More >>

    It's a red letter day local veterans. Dedication of the new outpatientt clinic that will cut down on travel for veterans in need of medical care.   Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs Thomas Bowman from Washington D.C. admits it's been a long road... "You all have had an experience here for the last ten, twelve years, a struggle at times, a challenge at times in having this clinic finally appear."    "You shouldn't have had to wait that long but y...

    More >>

  • Manhunt underway in Vinton

    Manhunt underway in Vinton

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-10-20 22:42:57 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    A manhunt is underway in Vinton for a suspect out of Orange, Texas. The suspect fled into Louisiana, stopped his car on I-10 near Vinton and fled on foot. 

    More >>

    A manhunt is underway in Vinton for a suspect out of Orange, Texas. The suspect fled into Louisiana, stopped his car on I-10 near Vinton and fled on foot. 

    More >>

  • TDL Week 8: DeRidder hosts Leesville in Game of the Week

    TDL Week 8: DeRidder hosts Leesville in Game of the Week

    Friday, October 20 2017 6:12 PM EDT2017-10-20 22:12:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    The Hooper Trophy is up for grabs tonight when DeRidder hosts Leesville in a District 3-4A matchup. The game should be a good one as both teams enter the Touchdown Live Game of the Week with only one loss. They're also leading the district. DeRidder (5-1, 1-0) has won four straight and is coming off a 35-20 win over Tioga (5-2, 1-1), a team that needs Leesville to win to get back in the district championship picture. Leesville (6-1, 2-0) won its first two district games. A win ove...

    More >>

    The Hooper Trophy is up for grabs tonight when DeRidder hosts Leesville in a District 3-4A matchup. The game should be a good one as both teams enter the Touchdown Live Game of the Week with only one loss. They're also leading the district. DeRidder (5-1, 1-0) has won four straight and is coming off a 35-20 win over Tioga (5-2, 1-1), a team that needs Leesville to win to get back in the district championship picture. Leesville (6-1, 2-0) won its first two district games. A win ove...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly