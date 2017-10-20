TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane of I-10 EB blocked at La. 108 due to a - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lane of I-10 EB blocked at La. 108 due to accident

By Josh White, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

The right lane of I-10 eastbound is blocked at La. 108 due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.

Traffic congestion near the accident is around three miles long, according to DOTD.

