'Movies Under the Stars' for Friday night canceled due to weather

The "Movies Under the Stars" feature film for Friday, Oct. 20 has been canceled due to the chance of inclement weather, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

"The Secret Life of Pets" had been scheduled to show at Prien Lake Park at 8 p.m.

There's still one more "Movies Under the Stars" feature scheduled for the fall, according to CPPJ.

Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" (rated PG) will be shown at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27 at Prien Lake Park.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.