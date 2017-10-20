11 arrested in drug operation on Elaine, Kingsley streets

Six people were arrested on felony charges during a drug raid on Elaine and Kingsley streets Thursday, authorities said.

Another five people were arrested on misdemeanors.

The raid by the Combined Anti-Drug Team (CAT) was the result of a "lengthy drug investigation" in the area, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

Undercover detectives were able to purchase crack cocaine from multiple people on multiple instances, Kraus said.

Based on the investigation, detectives obtained drug search warrants for 2237 Elaine Street and 710 Kingsley Street.

The CAT team also assisted the Lake Charles Police Department Neighborhood Police Officer program in a walk-through of 2210 1/2 Elaine Street. Kraus said detectives "made contact with" people who were on the property and inside structures on the property, resulting in several arrests.

Felony arrests

Tiffany Nicole Bowman, 36: three counts of distribution of crack cocaine. Judge Mike Canaday set bond at $15,000.

Walter Lee Lewis, 33: one count of distribution of crack cocaine. Canaday set his bond at $80,000, but Judge Ron Ware verbally reduced his bond to $12,000. Lewis arrested at 10 a.m. Thursday, booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center at 11:40 a.m. and bonded out at 7:18 p.m.

Samuel David Humphrey, 58: two counts of distribution of crack cocaine. Canaday set bond at $100,000.

Jeroid David Guillory, 52: one count of distribution of crack cocaine. Canaday set bond at $75,000.

Steven Charles Carter, 42: one count of drug distribution. Canaday set bond at $55,000.

Pamela Kay Delahoussaye, 59: one count of drug distribution. Canaday set bond at $50,000.

Misdemeanor arrests (all released on summons)

Jay Vallaire, 65: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dannia Woods, 46: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Temika Francis, 41: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rickey Carston, 58: possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Lane, 36: possession of drug paraphernalia.

