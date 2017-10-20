11 arrested in drug operation on Elaine, Kingsley streets

The "Movies Under the Stars" feature film for Friday, Oct. 20 has been canceled due to the chance of inclement weather, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. "The Secret Life of Pets" had been scheduled to show at Prien Lake Park at 8 p.m.More >>
The right lane of I-10 eastbound is blocked at La. 108 due to an accident, according to the Department of Transportation and Development. Traffic congestion near the accident is around three miles, according to DOTD. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
The Hooper Trophy is up for grabs tonight when DeRidder hosts Leesville in a District 3-4A matchup. The game should be a good one as both teams enter the Touchdown Live Game of the Week with only one loss. They're also leading the district. DeRidder (5-1, 1-0) has won four straight and is coming off a 35-20 win over Tioga (5-2, 1-1), a team that needs Leesville to win to get back in the district championship picture. Leesville (6-1, 2-0) won its first two district games. A win ove...More >>
Six people were arrested on felony charges during a drug raid on Elaine and Kingsley streets Thursday, authorities said. Another five people were arrested on misdemeanors. The raid by the Combined Anti-Drug Team (CAT) was the result of a "lengthy drug investigation" in the area, said Deputy Chief Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. Undercover detectives were able to purchase crack cocaine from multiple people on multiple instances, Kraus said. Based on ...More >>
Through tonight, we will have cloudy skies with a 20% chance for some showers. Showers should come to an end around sunset, but a few may linger into the overnight hours. These showers will also come to an end, and before the night is up, we will have complete cloud cover. Temperatures will be down to the lower 70s. Saturday will have more showers developing in the afternoon. Rain chances are up to 40%. These will be scattered across southwest Louisiana.More >>
